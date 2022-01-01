Chicken sandwiches in
Central West End
/
Saint Louis
/
Central West End
/
Chicken Sandwiches
Central West End restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Kaldi's Coffee
4590 CHILDREN'S PLACE, St. Louis
No reviews yet
Chicken Bacon Sandwich
$9.99
chicken breast, candied bacon, havarti cheese, greens & grain mustard aioli on a brioche bun
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Browse other tasty dishes in Central West End
Bean Burritos
Avocado Toast
Burritos
Garlic Knots
More near Central West End to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Midtown
No reviews yet
The Loop
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview
No reviews yet
Lafayette Square
No reviews yet
The Hill
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
Tower Grove East
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Soulard
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Jacksonville
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Carbondale
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Cape Girardeau
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Jefferson City
No reviews yet
Quincy
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(107 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(72 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston