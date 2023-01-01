Mac and cheese in Cathedral Hill

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Gnome Craft Pub

498 SELBY AVE, SAINT PAUL

No reviews yet
Takeout
Plain Mac & Cheese$18.00
More about The Gnome Craft Pub
Red Cow St. Paul

393 Selby Ave, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid's Mac & Cheese$7.00
Served with fries, carrot sticks, & a snickerdoodle
More about Red Cow St. Paul
