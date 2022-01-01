Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in West Seventh

West Seventh restaurants
West Seventh restaurants that serve cake

Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria image

 

Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria

325 &th st w, St. Paul

Blueberry Sourcream Coffee Cake$3.25
Pre Order Ube Crepe Cake Whole$52.00
Pre OrderCreme Brulee Crepe Cake$52.00
must be ordered 24 hours in advance.
Item pic

 

Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul

1 Leech St, Saint Paul

Baby Cakes$8.00
three mini pancakes, choose from carrot, german chocolate, buttermilk
Carrot Cake Pancakes$12.00
carrot cake-batter pancakes, candied walnuts, with cream cheese syrup
A-Side Public House image

 

A-Side Public House

754 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul

COFFEE CAKE$8.00
served warm with a nutty streusel top and vanilla bean crème anglaise
