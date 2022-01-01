Cake in West Seventh
Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
325 &th st w, St. Paul
|Blueberry Sourcream Coffee Cake
|$3.25
|Pre Order Ube Crepe Cake Whole
|$52.00
|Pre OrderCreme Brulee Crepe Cake
|$52.00
must be ordered 24 hours in advance.
More about Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul
1 Leech St, Saint Paul
|Baby Cakes
|$8.00
three mini pancakes, choose from carrot, german chocolate, buttermilk
|Carrot Cake Pancakes
|$12.00
carrot cake-batter pancakes, candied walnuts, with cream cheese syrup