Curry in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve curry
Kashmir Indian Cuisine
396 South Broadway, Salem
|Chicken Curry
|$16.95
A typical curry from the Northern India consists of chicken stewed in an onion & tomato-based sauce, flavoured with ginger, garlic & a variety of spices.
Thai Chili - Salem, NH - 437 S Broadway
473 S Broadway, Salem
|Half Duck Curry
|$29.95
Crispy half duck in yellow curry sauce, sweet mangoes, bell peppers, tomatoes, pineapple and onions.
|Choo Chee Curry
|$0.00
Carrots, bell pepper, green peas, basil leaf in Choo Chee curry.
|Jungle Curry
|$0.00
Non-coconut milk curry. String beans, bell peppers, mushrooms, bamboo shoot, carrot and fresh basil leaf.