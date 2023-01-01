Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Salem

Salem restaurants
Salem restaurants that serve curry

Kashmir Indian Cuisine

396 South Broadway, Salem

Chicken Curry$16.95
A typical curry from the Northern India consists of chicken stewed in an onion & tomato-based sauce, flavoured with ginger, garlic & a variety of spices.
Thai Chili - Salem, NH - 437 S Broadway

473 S Broadway, Salem

Half Duck Curry$29.95
Crispy half duck in yellow curry sauce, sweet mangoes, bell peppers, tomatoes, pineapple and onions.
Choo Chee Curry$0.00
Carrots, bell pepper, green peas, basil leaf in Choo Chee curry.
Jungle Curry$0.00
Non-coconut milk curry. String beans, bell peppers, mushrooms, bamboo shoot, carrot and fresh basil leaf.
