Chocolate cake in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve chocolate cake
More about Hops n Drops - Keizer
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops - Keizer
6295 Keizer Station Blvd NE, Keizer
|CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$8.95
Layer upon layer of dark, moist chocolate cake and silky smooth chocolate filling. This baby stands over 5 inches tall!
More about Marco Polo Global Restaurant - 300 Liberty Street Southeast
Marco Polo Global Restaurant - 300 Liberty Street Southeast
300 Liberty Street Southeast, Salem
|GF/Vegan Chocolate Caramel Cake
|$7.50
House Made Gluten Free and Vegan Chocolate Cake layered with Caramel Frosting.
|GF/Vegan Chocolate Caramel Cake
|$7.50
HOUSE MADE Gluten Free and Vegan Chocolate Cake layered with Caramel Frosting
|GF/Vegan Chocolate Mint Cake
|$7.50
HOUSE MADE Gluten Free and Vegan Chocolate Cake layered with Chocolate and Mint Frosting