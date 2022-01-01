Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Salisbury

Salisbury restaurants
Salisbury restaurants that serve bread pudding

Item pic

 

Back Street Grill

401 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$5.25
Homemade Served with whipped cream & Caramel Sauce
More about Back Street Grill
A Salt Shack image

 

A Salt Shack

720 E College Ave #12, Salisbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BREAD PUDDING$5.00
More about A Salt Shack

