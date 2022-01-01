Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco pizza in Salisbury

Go
Salisbury restaurants
Toast

Salisbury restaurants that serve taco pizza

Sub Runners image

WRAPS • PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Sub Runners

901 N Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury

Avg 3.9 (337 reviews)
Takeout
Medium Beef Taco Pizza$13.69
Large Taco Pizza$15.29
More about Sub Runners
MayaBellas image

 

MayaBellas - West Isabella

1000 W. Isabella Street, Salisbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
18" Mayabellas Taco pizza$20.99
Marinara, mozzarella, provolone, beef, cheddar, onions, diced tomatoes, fresh cilantro
16" Mayabellas Taco Pizza$18.99
Marinara, mozzarella, provolone, seasoned beef, cheddar, Fresh cilantro, diced tomatoes
10" Mayabellas Taco Pizza$10.99
Marinara, mozzarella, provolone, beef, cheddar, onions, diced tomatoes, fresh cilantro
More about MayaBellas - West Isabella

Browse other tasty dishes in Salisbury

Fruit Tarts

Salad Wrap

Cheese Fries

Pudding

Shrimp Tacos

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Tarts

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Salisbury to explore

Ocean City

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Millsboro

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1832 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (378 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (988 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (547 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston