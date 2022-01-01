Taco pizza in Salisbury
Salisbury restaurants that serve taco pizza
More about Sub Runners
WRAPS • PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Sub Runners
901 N Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury
|Medium Beef Taco Pizza
|$13.69
|Large Taco Pizza
|$15.29
More about MayaBellas - West Isabella
MayaBellas - West Isabella
1000 W. Isabella Street, Salisbury
|18" Mayabellas Taco pizza
|$20.99
Marinara, mozzarella, provolone, beef, cheddar, onions, diced tomatoes, fresh cilantro
|16" Mayabellas Taco Pizza
|$18.99
Marinara, mozzarella, provolone, seasoned beef, cheddar, Fresh cilantro, diced tomatoes
|10" Mayabellas Taco Pizza
|$10.99
Marinara, mozzarella, provolone, beef, cheddar, onions, diced tomatoes, fresh cilantro