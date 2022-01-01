Curry chicken in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve curry chicken
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TOFU
Yoshi's Japanese Grill - Downtown
516 E 300 S, Salt Lake City
|Curry Chicken
|$8.59
A mild golden curry over chicken carrots, potatoes, and onions served over rice. Finished with Toasted coconut. Try this one over brown rice for a healthier option!
Yoshi's Japanese Grill - Murray
5692 South 900 E, Murray
|Curry Chicken
|$6.49
A mild curry stew with carrots and onions over char-grilled chicken and rice. Toasted coconut completes the dish.
Gourmandise The Bakery - Downtown
250 S 300 E, Salt Lake City
|Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.60
Toasted almonds, diced celery & red grapes in creamy curry
dressing atop lettuce and tomato on a croissant
Grid City Beer Works
333 W 2100 S, South Salt Lake
|Chicken Massaman Curry (nv)
|$16.00
*Contains Nuts*
Yellow Curry with Chicken (nv), Potatoes, Green Onions, Pineapple, and Carrots served over Jasmine Rice. Garnished with Peanuts.
SUSHI • TAPAS
Tsunami Restaurant & Sushi Bar - Tsunami on 9th
1059 E 900 S, Salt Lake City
|Chicken Curry Dinner
|$14.99
Chicken breast, potatoes, carrots and onions simmered in our delicious Japanese curry sauce, served over rice
|Chicken Curry Lunch
|$13.99
Chicken breast, potatoes, carrots and onions simmered in our delicious Japanese curry sauce, served over rice.
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Mumbai House - Salt Lake City
2731 E Parleys Way, Salt Lake City
|Chicken Curry
|$15.50
traditional dish cooked with chicken, onions, tomatoes & curry blend
|Chicken Curry
|$16.95
Traditional dish cooked with boneless chicken, garlic, ginger, tomato and curry spices