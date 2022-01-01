Fried rice in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve fried rice
SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN AVENUES
26 E St, Salt Lake City
|Wok Fried Rice
|$11.95
Pan fried rice
J Wong's Asian Bistro
163 W 200 S Ste 101, Salt Lake City
|House Fried Rice
|$10.00
Shrimp, char-sil pork, ham and egg.
|Veggies Tofu Fried Rice
|$9.00
Seasonal vegetables, fried tofu, and egg.
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$9.00
Chicken, onions and egg.
Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill
722 S State St, Salt Lake City
|Side Fried Rice
|$8.00
Side of Fried Rice
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$13.00
Coco Wok Thai Cuisine
1435 S State St, South Salt Lake
|R3. Pineapple Fried Rice
|$14.00
Fried rice with yellow curry powder, egg, yellow and green onion, carrot, tomato, pineapple, raisin, and cashew nuts.
|LS5. Cashews Nuts Fried Rice
|$11.00
|K2. Kid Fried Rice
|$5.00
Thai fried rice with chicken, egg tomato, carrot, yellow and green onion.
SAFFRON VALLEY
479 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City
|Wok Fried Rice
|$11.95
Pan fried rice
Purgatory Bar
62 East 700 South, Salt Lake City
|House Fried Rice
|$13.00
shoyu-butter sauce, bacon, onions, arugula, mushrooms, chives, cilantro, corn, green peas, fried egg & queso fresco
Chaiyo Thai To Go
3804 S. Highland Dr. Ste #B2, Millcreek
|ChaiYo Fried Rice
|$15.00
Stir-fried Jasmine rice,
Chicken, Beef, Pork, Shrimp, Eggs, Onion, Carrot, Tomato, Top with Green onion, and Cucumber slices.
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$12.00
Stir-fried Jasmine rice,
Pineapple, Eggs, Onion, Carrot, Cashew nut, Raisin, Tomato Top with Green onion, and Cucumber slices.