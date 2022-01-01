Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN AVENUES

26 E St, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (363 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wok Fried Rice$11.95
Pan fried rice
More about SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN AVENUES
Item pic

 

J Wong's Asian Bistro

163 W 200 S Ste 101, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
House Fried Rice$10.00
Shrimp, char-sil pork, ham and egg.
Veggies Tofu Fried Rice$9.00
Seasonal vegetables, fried tofu, and egg.
Chicken Fried Rice$9.00
Chicken, onions and egg.
More about J Wong's Asian Bistro
Consumer pic

 

Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill

722 S State St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Fried Rice$8.00
Side of Fried Rice
Chicken Fried Rice$13.00
More about Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill
Coco Wok Thai Cuisine image

 

Coco Wok Thai Cuisine

1435 S State St, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
R3. Pineapple Fried Rice$14.00
Fried rice with yellow curry powder, egg, yellow and green onion, carrot, tomato, pineapple, raisin, and cashew nuts.
LS5. Cashews Nuts Fried Rice$11.00
K2. Kid Fried Rice$5.00
Thai fried rice with chicken, egg tomato, carrot, yellow and green onion.
More about Coco Wok Thai Cuisine
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

SAFFRON VALLEY

479 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (2768 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wok Fried Rice$11.95
Pan fried rice
More about SAFFRON VALLEY
Item pic

 

Purgatory Bar

62 East 700 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
House Fried Rice$13.00
shoyu-butter sauce, bacon, onions, arugula, mushrooms, chives, cilantro, corn, green peas, fried egg & queso fresco
More about Purgatory Bar
Item pic

 

Chaiyo Thai To Go

3804 S. Highland Dr. Ste #B2, Millcreek

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
ChaiYo Fried Rice$15.00
Stir-fried Jasmine rice,
Chicken, Beef, Pork, Shrimp, Eggs, Onion, Carrot, Tomato, Top with Green onion, and Cucumber slices.
Pineapple Fried Rice$12.00
Stir-fried Jasmine rice,
Pineapple, Eggs, Onion, Carrot, Cashew nut, Raisin, Tomato Top with Green onion, and Cucumber slices.
More about Chaiyo Thai To Go

