Greek salad in San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

Mattenga's Pizzeria - O'Connor Rd
17219 O'Connor Rd, San Antonio
|Lg Greek Salad
|$8.50
Romaine Lettuce, Roma tomatoes, sliced onions, cucumbers, topped with imported Spanish green olives, roasted red bell peppers and feta cheese.
SANDWICHES
Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center - 3920 Harry Wurzbach Road
3920 harry wurzbach Rd, San Antonio
|Side Greek Salad
|$6.99
Our version with crisp iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, feta, olives, tomatoes, and red onions with a savory feta cheese vinaigrette.
|Full Greek Salad
|$10.49
Our version with crisp iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, feta, olives, tomatoes, and red onions with a savory feta cheese vinaigrette.