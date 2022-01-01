Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

San Antonio International Airport Vicinity restaurants
San Antonio International Airport Vicinity restaurants that serve greek salad

Mattenga's Pizzeria - O'Connor Rd

17219 O'Connor Rd, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lg Greek Salad$8.50
Romaine Lettuce, Roma tomatoes, sliced onions, cucumbers, topped with imported Spanish green olives, roasted red bell peppers and feta cheese.
More about Mattenga's Pizzeria - O'Connor Rd
SANDWICHES

Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center - 3920 Harry Wurzbach Road

3920 harry wurzbach Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.8 (768 reviews)
Takeout
Side Greek Salad$6.99
Our version with crisp iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, feta, olives, tomatoes, and red onions with a savory feta cheese vinaigrette.
Full Greek Salad$10.49
Our version with crisp iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, feta, olives, tomatoes, and red onions with a savory feta cheese vinaigrette.
More about Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center - 3920 Harry Wurzbach Road

