Reuben in San Carlos
San Carlos restaurants that serve reuben
More about Salt+Brine at The Alexandria Center for Life Science
Salt+Brine at The Alexandria Center for Life Science
835 Industrial Rd., San Carlos
|The Salt & Brine "Reuben"
|$16.50
Warm pastrami, sauerkraut, pepperoncini, melted swiss cheese, spicy mustard, horseradish aioli on a toasted pretzel roll
|Reuben
|$16.50
Griddled corn beef, sauerkraut, pepperoncini, spicy mustard,
melted swiss cheese, horseradish aioli on a toasted pretzel roll
More about REFUGE SAN CARLOS
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
REFUGE SAN CARLOS
963 Laurel St, San Carlos
|HALF Reuben
|$14.95
Pastrami, sauerkraut, melted swiss, crazy russian dressing, toasted rye.
|Reuben
|$22.45
Pastrami, sauerkraut, melted swiss, crazy russian dressing, toasted rye. Served w/ pickles & pickled red onions.