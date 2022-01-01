Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French fries in
Banker's Hill
/
San Diego
/
Banker's Hill
/
French Fries
Banker's Hill restaurants that serve french fries
FRENCH FRIES
The Corner Drafthouse
495 Laurel st, San Diego
Avg 4.7
(289 reviews)
French Fries Side
$6.00
More about The Corner Drafthouse
Bankers Hill Bar + Restaurant
2202 4th Ave, San Diego
No reviews yet
Truffled French Fries
$13.00
Parmesan Cheese, Truffle Aioli
More about Bankers Hill Bar + Restaurant
