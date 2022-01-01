Burritos in Downtown
Puesto at the Headquarters
789 W Harbor DR STE 155, San Diego
|Mushroom Burrito
|$19.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, garlic braised seasonal mushrooms, pickled onions, herb lime rice, and avocado Served with a side of side jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.
|Carnitas Burrito
|$17.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, traditionally braised pork, herb lime rice, and guacamole. Served with a side of jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.
|Chicken al Pastor Burrito
|$17.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, braised chicken, hibiscus & chipotle tinga, piña habanero pico, herb lime rice, and avocado. Served with a side of jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.