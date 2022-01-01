Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Kearny Mesa

Kearny Mesa restaurants
Kearny Mesa restaurants that serve fish and chips

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Crab Hut Convoy

4646 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (2234 reviews)
Takeout
Fish N Chips$18.78
Panko hand-battered domestic catfish and waffle cut cajun fries (chips).
More about Crab Hut Convoy
Cross Street

4403 Convoy St., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$13.00
More about Cross Street

