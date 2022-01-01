Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fish and chips in
Kearny Mesa
/
San Diego
/
Kearny Mesa
/
Fish And Chips
Kearny Mesa restaurants that serve fish and chips
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Crab Hut Convoy
4646 Convoy St, San Diego
Avg 4.1
(2234 reviews)
Fish N Chips
$18.78
Panko hand-battered domestic catfish and waffle cut cajun fries (chips).
More about Crab Hut Convoy
Cross Street
4403 Convoy St., San Diego
No reviews yet
Fish & Chips
$13.00
More about Cross Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Kearny Mesa
Burritos
Veggie Burritos
Chicken Katsu
Seaweed Salad
Carne Asada
Chili
Carne Asada Tacos
Calamari
More near Kearny Mesa to explore
Pacific Beach
Avg 4.3
(52 restaurants)
Gaslamp
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Hillcrest
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Point Loma
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Carmel Valley
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Old Town
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Grantville
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Scripps Ranch
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Golden Hill
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(848 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(13 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(186 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(102 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston