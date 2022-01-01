North Park Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in North Park
More about Lucha Libre North Park
Lucha Libre North Park
3016 University Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Surfin’ California
|$13.95
Grilled Steak, Grilled Shrimp, Fresh Fries, Pico de Gallo, Jack Cheese, Avocado Slices & Secret Chipotle Sauce
|Queso Taco
|$6.25
Grilled Crispy Cheese with choice of Steak, Chicken, or Fried Cauliflower topped with Avocado, Secret Chipotle Sauce & Queso Enchilado
|Ado-Haba California
|$12.50
Adobada Pork, Grilled Pineapple, Fresh Fries, Sour Cream,Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo & Pineapple Habanero Sauce
More about North Park Sushi & Grill
SUSHI
North Park Sushi & Grill
3021 University Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Carne Asada
|$16.00
grilled steak, avocado, roasted poblano peppers, topped with crispy fried onions, tapatio aioli, cilantro-lime crema, melted monterey jack cheese
|The Governor
|$19.00
shrimp, fried fish, tampico crab salad,
yellowfin tuna, eel sauce, chipotle aioli, cilantro, radishes, roasted guajillo sauce, avocado
|Chipotle Marinated Shrimp
|$15.00
shrimp, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese,
cilantro-lime crema, topped with tampico crab salad, roasted guajillo salsa, shaved radishes
More about Craft House North Park
Craft House North Park
4101 30th st suite c, san diego
|Popular items
|3 Cheese Mac
|$13.00
Smoked Gouda, Parmesan and White Cheddar Cheese
|Monster Salad
|$11.95
Romaine, Mixed Lettuce, Mini Heirloom Tomatoes, Pepitas, Tortilla Strip, Chipotle Aioli, Avocado, Queso Fresco, with Jalapeño-Cilantro Vinaigrette.
|Buffalo Cauliflower
|$8.95
Crispy Cauliflower tossed in our house made Calabrian chili Buffalo sauce