North Park Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in North Park

Lucha Libre North Park image

 

Lucha Libre North Park

3016 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1776 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Surfin’ California$13.95
Grilled Steak, Grilled Shrimp, Fresh Fries, Pico de Gallo, Jack Cheese, Avocado Slices & Secret Chipotle Sauce
Queso Taco$6.25
Grilled Crispy Cheese with choice of Steak, Chicken, or Fried Cauliflower topped with Avocado, Secret Chipotle Sauce & Queso Enchilado
Ado-Haba California$12.50
Adobada Pork, Grilled Pineapple, Fresh Fries, Sour Cream,Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo & Pineapple Habanero Sauce
More about Lucha Libre North Park
North Park Sushi & Grill image

SUSHI

North Park Sushi & Grill

3021 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (896 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Carne Asada$16.00
grilled steak, avocado, roasted poblano peppers, topped with crispy fried onions, tapatio aioli, cilantro-lime crema, melted monterey jack cheese
The Governor$19.00
shrimp, fried fish, tampico crab salad,
yellowfin tuna, eel sauce, chipotle aioli, cilantro, radishes, roasted guajillo sauce, avocado
Chipotle Marinated Shrimp$15.00
shrimp, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese,
cilantro-lime crema, topped with tampico crab salad, roasted guajillo salsa, shaved radishes
More about North Park Sushi & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Craft House North Park

4101 30th st suite c, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
3 Cheese Mac$13.00
Smoked Gouda, Parmesan and White Cheddar Cheese
Monster Salad$11.95
Romaine, Mixed Lettuce, Mini Heirloom Tomatoes, Pepitas, Tortilla Strip, Chipotle Aioli, Avocado, Queso Fresco, with Jalapeño-Cilantro Vinaigrette.
Buffalo Cauliflower$8.95
Crispy Cauliflower tossed in our house made Calabrian chili Buffalo sauce
More about Craft House North Park
Restaurant banner

TACOS

City Tacos

3028 university ave, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2913 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
CARNE ASADA$4.35
More about City Tacos

