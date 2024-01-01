Pudding in North Park
PIZZA
Tribute Pizza - North Park, San Diego
3077 North Park Way, San Diego
|Banana Chocolate Chunk Bread Pudding
|$12.00
banana vanilla bread pudding, with 58% dark chocolate chunks, topped with seven caves banana rum dulce de leche, freshly beaten creme, bruleed banana, and the option for a little quenelle of vanilla soft serve...
|Pumpkin Pie Bread Pudding
|$12.00
pumpkin vanilla bread pudding, topped with maple butter, pumpkin spice syrup, candied pepitas, freshly beaten creme, and the option for a little quenelle of organic vanilla ice cream...
|Farmer's Market Apple Bread Pudding
|$10.00
farmer’s market apples, madagascar vanilla bean custard, freshly beaten vanilla crème, apple pie spice, maple drizzle, and the option for a little quenelle scoop of straus organic vanilla ice cream
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Mastiff Kitchen - North Park Beer Co.
3038 University Ave, San Diego
|Caramel Apple Bread Pudding
|$9.95
warm bread pudding, sticky brioche, caramel sauce, vanilla ice cream
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Working Class
4095 30th St,, San Diego
|Bread Pudding
|$11.00
