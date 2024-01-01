Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in North Park

North Park restaurants
Toast

North Park restaurants that serve pudding

Item pic

PIZZA

Tribute Pizza - North Park, San Diego

3077 North Park Way, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1602 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Chocolate Chunk Bread Pudding$12.00
banana vanilla bread pudding, with 58% dark chocolate chunks, topped with seven caves banana rum dulce de leche, freshly beaten creme, bruleed banana, and the option for a little quenelle of vanilla soft serve...
Pumpkin Pie Bread Pudding$12.00
pumpkin vanilla bread pudding, topped with maple butter, pumpkin spice syrup, candied pepitas, freshly beaten creme, and the option for a little quenelle of organic vanilla ice cream...
Farmer's Market Apple Bread Pudding$10.00
farmer’s market apples, madagascar vanilla bean custard, freshly beaten vanilla crème, apple pie spice, maple drizzle, and the option for a little quenelle scoop of straus organic vanilla ice cream
More about Tribute Pizza - North Park, San Diego
Mastiff Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Mastiff Kitchen - North Park Beer Co.

3038 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Caramel Apple Bread Pudding$9.95
warm bread pudding, sticky brioche, caramel sauce, vanilla ice cream
More about Mastiff Kitchen - North Park Beer Co.
Working Class image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Working Class

4095 30th St,, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$11.00
Bread Pudding$9.00
More about Working Class
Hawthorn Coffee image

 

Hawthorn Coffee

3019 Adams ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chia Pudding$5.75
Served with sliced bananas and house made granola
More about Hawthorn Coffee

