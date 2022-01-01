Burritos in Old Town
Cafe Coyote
2461 San Diego Ave, San Diego
|California Burrito Plate
|$15.95
A large flour tortilla filled with carne asada, french fries and melted cheeses. Served with a side of rice and beans.
|Coyote Burrito Plate
|$13.95
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, cheese and your choice of meat. Served with a side of rice.
|Bean & Cheese Burrito Plate
|$9.95
A large flour tortilla filled with refried beans and mixed cheeses. Served with a side of rice.