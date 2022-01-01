French toast in Scripps Ranch
Scripps Ranch restaurants that serve french toast
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe - Scripps Poway Parkway - 2
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe - Scripps Poway Parkway - 2
10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego
|Stuffed French Toast
|$15.00
Bread & Cie brioche soaked in a cinnamon-ginger batter. Stuffed with spiced ricotta filling. Served with a special weekly topping. Side of syrup.
|Stuffed French Toast
|$15.00
|Single Piece of French Toast
|$5.00
A single piece of brioche french toast. Ricotta stuffing and weekly toppings optional.
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe - Sabre Springs Parkway - 1
SANDWICHES
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe - Sabre Springs Parkway - 1
12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego
|Stuffed French Toast
|$15.00
|Single Piece of French Toast
|$5.00
A single piece of brioche french toast. Ricotta stuffing and weekly toppings optional.
|Kids French Toast Breakfast
|$8.00
One slice of plain French toast with one scrambled egg & bacon.