French toast in Scripps Ranch

Scripps Ranch restaurants
Toast

Scripps Ranch restaurants that serve french toast

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe - Scripps Poway Parkway - 2

10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Stuffed French Toast$15.00
Bread & Cie brioche soaked in a cinnamon-ginger batter. Stuffed with spiced ricotta filling. Served with a special weekly topping. Side of syrup.
Stuffed French Toast$15.00
Single Piece of French Toast$5.00
A single piece of brioche french toast. Ricotta stuffing and weekly toppings optional.
SANDWICHES

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe - Sabre Springs Parkway - 1

12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
Takeout
Stuffed French Toast$15.00
Single Piece of French Toast$5.00
A single piece of brioche french toast. Ricotta stuffing and weekly toppings optional.
Kids French Toast Breakfast$8.00
One slice of plain French toast with one scrambled egg & bacon.
