Flan in
Lower Haight
/
San Francisco
/
Lower Haight
/
Flan
Lower Haight restaurants that serve flan
Otra
682 Haight Street, San Francisco
Avg 4.5
(43 reviews)
Coconut Flan
$7.00
More about Otra
Nopalito
306 Broderick St., San Francisco
Avg 4.4
(3399 reviews)
Flan
$7.00
Traditional Mexican custard with caramel and orange
More about Nopalito
