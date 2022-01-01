Pad see in Lower Nob Hill

Go
Lower Nob Hill restaurants
Toast

Lower Nob Hill restaurants that serve pad see

Ben Thai Cafe image

SALADS • NOODLES

Ben Thai Cafe

1331 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (1566 reviews)
Takeout
Pad See Ew$14.50
Rice noodle with choice of protein*, broccoli, egg, and house soy sauce.
More about Ben Thai Cafe
Pad See-ew Moo image

SALADS • NOODLES

iThai Bangkok Street Food

720 Post Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (2787 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pad See-ew Moo$14.00
Pan-fried wide rice noodle with pork, egg, Chinese broccoli in Thai black bean sauce. Add an extra egg for an additional charge. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge)
More about iThai Bangkok Street Food

Browse other tasty dishes in Lower Nob Hill

Pad Thai

Map

More near Lower Nob Hill to explore

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Duboce Triangle

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Alamo Square

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Castro

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

South Beach

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Bayview-Hunters Point

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Potrero Hill

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (106 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (496 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (491 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston