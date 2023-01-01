Chili in NoPa
NoPa restaurants that serve chili
More about Barrel Head Brewhouse
BBQ
Barrel Head Brewhouse
1785 Fulton St, San Francisco
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$10.00
All beef hot dog topped with house made chili and cheese.
More about 4505 Burgers & BBQ - Divisadero
4505 Burgers & BBQ - Divisadero
705 Divisadero Street, San Francisco
|Pork Green Chili Stew
|$12.95
Bowl of tender pork stew with potatoes, onions, garlic, Autumn Roast Hatch green chiles. Served with sour cream and flour tortillas.
|Chili
|$0.00
Chili made with our smoked brisket.