Chili in NoPa

NoPa restaurants
Toast

NoPa restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

BBQ

Barrel Head Brewhouse

1785 Fulton St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1187 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheese Dog$10.00
All beef hot dog topped with house made chili and cheese.
More about Barrel Head Brewhouse
Item pic

 

4505 Burgers & BBQ - Divisadero

705 Divisadero Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Green Chili Stew$12.95
Bowl of tender pork stew with potatoes, onions, garlic, Autumn Roast Hatch green chiles. Served with sour cream and flour tortillas.
Chili$0.00
Chili made with our smoked brisket.
More about 4505 Burgers & BBQ - Divisadero
