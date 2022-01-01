San Gabriel bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in San Gabriel
More about Phoenix Food Boutique
Phoenix Food Boutique
712 Las Tunas Drive, San Gabriel
|Popular items
|海南雞飯 Hainan Chicken
|$11.95
Served with our ginger and sweet chili sauce.
|韓式肥牛飯 Sliced Ribeye with Korean BBQ Sauce
|$12.95
Our most popular beef option! Thinly sliced ribeye in our Korean BBQ sauce.
|麻婆豆腐豬飯 Ma Po Tofu with Pork
|$11.95
More about Phoenix
Phoenix
1635 San Gabriel Boulevard, San Gabriel
|Popular items
|韓式肥牛飯 Sliced Ribeye with Korean BBQ Sauce
|$12.95
Our most popular beef option! Thinly sliced ribeye in our Korean BBQ sauce.
|羅漢上素 Buddha's Plate
|$11.95
Braised tofu, mushrooms, string beans, carrots.
|雜果西米露 Mixed Fruit Delight
|$5.75
Assorted diced fruit, tapioca, coconut milk.