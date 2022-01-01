Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

San Gabriel bakeries you'll love

Go
San Gabriel restaurants
Toast

Must-try bakeries in San Gabriel

Phoenix Food Boutique image

 

Phoenix Food Boutique

712 Las Tunas Drive, San Gabriel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
海南雞飯 Hainan Chicken$11.95
Served with our ginger and sweet chili sauce.
韓式肥牛飯 Sliced Ribeye with Korean BBQ Sauce$12.95
Our most popular beef option! Thinly sliced ribeye in our Korean BBQ sauce.
麻婆豆腐豬飯 Ma Po Tofu with Pork$11.95
More about Phoenix Food Boutique
Phoenix image

 

Phoenix

1635 San Gabriel Boulevard, San Gabriel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
韓式肥牛飯 Sliced Ribeye with Korean BBQ Sauce$12.95
Our most popular beef option! Thinly sliced ribeye in our Korean BBQ sauce.
羅漢上素 Buddha's Plate$11.95
Braised tofu, mushrooms, string beans, carrots.
雜果西米露 Mixed Fruit Delight$5.75
Assorted diced fruit, tapioca, coconut milk.
More about Phoenix
Yu Cake - San Gabriel image

 

Yu Cake - San Gabriel

301 West Valley Boulevard, San Gabriel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Durian Mille Crepe Cake$9.75
UJI Matcha Mille Crepe Cake$9.35
More about Yu Cake - San Gabriel

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in San Gabriel

Brulee

Tiramisu

Popcorn Chicken

Squid

Shrimp Tempura

Boba Tea

Thai Tea

Pork Chops

Map

More near San Gabriel to explore

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)

Arcadia

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

El Monte

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Rosemead

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Temple City

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

South Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

San Marino

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (542 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston