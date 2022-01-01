Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in San Juan Capistrano

San Juan Capistrano restaurants
San Juan Capistrano restaurants that serve salmon

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Delice Breton

31451 Rancho Viejo Suite 103, San Juan Capistrano

Avg 4.9 (164 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Sandwich$16.00
Cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumber, capers, pickled red onion, & dill
Salmon Avocado Toast$16.00
Avocado, Salmon, Everything Seasoning, Pickled Red Onion, Lemon, Olive Oil
Smoked Salmon Omelet$16.00
Smoked salmon, white sauce, topped with capers & dill
More about Delice Breton
FKN Bread

31760 Camino Capistrano Suite B, San Juan Capistrano

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Smoked Salmon$10.00
Atlantic smoked salmon, dill cream cheese, pickled red onion, arugula, capers, lemon
More about FKN Bread
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sundried Tomato American Bistro & Catering

31781 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano

Avg 4.5 (3341 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Atlantic Salmon Filet 6oz$27.50
More about Sundried Tomato American Bistro & Catering
Marie Callender’s

31791 Del Obispo St., San Juan Capistrano

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon$17.99
NEW! Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon Delightful Dishes Item
Grilled salmon fillet brushed with a house-made honey ginger glaze, atop rice and served with seasonal vegetables.
*All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.
More about Marie Callender’s
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

PUBlic 74

27211 Ortega Hwy., San Juan Capistrano

Avg 4.2 (523 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lemon Tarragon Salmon$24.00
Pan-seared Salmon, charred romaine heart, blistered cherry tomatoes, lemon tarragon cream sauce.
More about PUBlic 74

