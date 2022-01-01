Salmon in San Juan Capistrano
San Juan Capistrano restaurants that serve salmon
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES
Delice Breton
31451 Rancho Viejo Suite 103, San Juan Capistrano
|Salmon Sandwich
|$16.00
Cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumber, capers, pickled red onion, & dill
|Salmon Avocado Toast
|$16.00
Avocado, Salmon, Everything Seasoning, Pickled Red Onion, Lemon, Olive Oil
|Smoked Salmon Omelet
|$16.00
Smoked salmon, white sauce, topped with capers & dill
FKN Bread
31760 Camino Capistrano Suite B, San Juan Capistrano
|The Smoked Salmon
|$10.00
Atlantic smoked salmon, dill cream cheese, pickled red onion, arugula, capers, lemon
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sundried Tomato American Bistro & Catering
31781 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano
|Fresh Atlantic Salmon Filet 6oz
|$27.50
Marie Callender’s
31791 Del Obispo St., San Juan Capistrano
|Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon
|$17.99
NEW! Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon Delightful Dishes Item
Grilled salmon fillet brushed with a house-made honey ginger glaze, atop rice and served with seasonal vegetables.
*All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.
