Croissants in San Marcos

San Marcos restaurants that serve croissants

Kahvie Cafe image

 

Kahvie Cafe

6515 Belcrest Road, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach & Cheese Croissant$2.55
More about Kahvie Cafe
Item pic

 

Kahvie Cafe

817 Chestnut St Suite 221, San Marcos

Avg 5 (85 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ham and Brie Croissant$8.00
Ham and melted brie on a toasted, buttery croissant with garlic aioli. Served with a side of roasted rosemary red potatoes.
More about Kahvie Cafe

