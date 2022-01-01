Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in San Mateo

San Mateo restaurants
Toast

San Mateo restaurants that serve crispy chicken

CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD image

 

Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo

1750 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$15.95
Crispy chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, shredded iceberg lettuce, avocado, cheddar cheese, green onions, chopped tomato, black beans, corn, cilantro, ranch dressing
More about Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo
Item pic

 

Jacks Prime

3723 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jacked Up Crispy Chicken$17.00
Buttermilk chicken filet seasoned & deep-fried til' crispy, bread & butter pickles,iceberg lettuce, roasted garlic aioli on an American bun
More about Jacks Prime
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Cuban Kitchen, home of the Best Cubano

3799 S EL CAMINO REAL, SAN MATEO

Avg 4.8 (3485 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Shredded Chicken - Pollito Frito$18.99
Flavorful, shredded fried chicken - just like our Vaca Frita!
More about Cuban Kitchen, home of the Best Cubano
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN

Shiki Bento House

1100 Foster Square Ln #145, Foster City

Avg 4.2 (206 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken$12.95
Fried chicken, lettuce, honey mustard dressing
More about Shiki Bento House

