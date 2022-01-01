Crispy chicken in San Mateo
Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo
1750 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo
|CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$15.95
Crispy chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, shredded iceberg lettuce, avocado, cheddar cheese, green onions, chopped tomato, black beans, corn, cilantro, ranch dressing
Jacks Prime
3723 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo
|Jacked Up Crispy Chicken
|$17.00
Buttermilk chicken filet seasoned & deep-fried til' crispy, bread & butter pickles,iceberg lettuce, roasted garlic aioli on an American bun
SANDWICHES
Cuban Kitchen, home of the Best Cubano
3799 S EL CAMINO REAL, SAN MATEO
|Crispy Shredded Chicken - Pollito Frito
|$18.99
Flavorful, shredded fried chicken - just like our Vaca Frita!