Tandoori in San Rafael
San Rafael restaurants that serve tandoori
More about Lotus Cuisine of India - 812 4th Street
Lotus Cuisine of India - 812 4th Street
812 4th Street, San Rafael
|Tandoori Prawn Masala
|$18.95
Prawns cooked with mild creamy masala sauce
|Tandoori Chicken Combo
|$24.95
Two whole chicken legs (dark meat) & chicken tikka kabeb (white meat) marinated in yogurt and organic spices
|Tandoori Mixed Grill
|$28.95
Assorted tandoori specialties
More about Himalayan Kitchen
Himalayan Kitchen
227 3rd st, SAN RAFAEL
|Chicken Tandoori
|$19.50
Juicy chicken marinated Overnight with special blend of spices, yoghurt, ginger garlic, lemon, barbecued in traditional Tandoor Oven (clay oven) & served sizzling hot
|Mixed Grill Tandoori
|$23.95
Sizzling platter with salmon, chicken and lamb on bed of bell peppers & onions.