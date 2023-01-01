Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tandoori in San Rafael

Go
San Rafael restaurants
Toast

San Rafael restaurants that serve tandoori

Item pic

 

Lotus Cuisine of India - 812 4th Street

812 4th Street, San Rafael

Avg 4.5 (109 reviews)
Takeout
Tandoori Prawn Masala$18.95
Prawns cooked with mild creamy masala sauce
Tandoori Chicken Combo$24.95
Two whole chicken legs (dark meat) & chicken tikka kabeb (white meat) marinated in yogurt and organic spices
Tandoori Mixed Grill$28.95
Assorted tandoori specialties
More about Lotus Cuisine of India - 812 4th Street
Main pic

 

Himalayan Kitchen

227 3rd st, SAN RAFAEL

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tandoori$19.50
Juicy chicken marinated Overnight with special blend of spices, yoghurt, ginger garlic, lemon, barbecued in traditional Tandoor Oven (clay oven) & served sizzling hot
Mixed Grill Tandoori$23.95
Sizzling platter with salmon, chicken and lamb on bed of bell peppers & onions.
More about Himalayan Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in San Rafael

French Fries

Chicken Tikka

Eel

Shrimp Tempura

Tacos

Octopus

Chicken Biryani

Samosa

Map

More near San Rafael to explore

Mill Valley

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Novato

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

San Anselmo

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Greenbrae

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Corte Madera

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (598 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (206 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (579 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (965 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (166 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (701 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston