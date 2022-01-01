Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Teriyaki chicken in
San Rafael
/
San Rafael
/
Teriyaki Chicken
San Rafael restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken
Shiro Kuma
1518 4th St, San Rafael
No reviews yet
Chicken Teriyaki
$18.00
Grilled Chicken w/ homemade teriyaki sauce
More about Shiro Kuma
Kamikaze - 223 3rd St.
223 3rd St., San Rafael
No reviews yet
Sushi/ Chicken Teriyaki
$24.00
Side Chicken Teriyaki
$9.00
Sashimi/ Chicken Teriyaki
$28.00
More about Kamikaze - 223 3rd St.
