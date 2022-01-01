Curry in Santa Rosa

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Santa Rosa restaurants
Santa Rosa restaurants that serve curry

Corner Park Cafe

4275 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Curry Vermicelli Noodle$15.95
Vermicelli rice noodles topped with roasted peanuts and shallots served with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, jalapeño, with a chili-lime fish sauce.
More about Corner Park Cafe
SEAFOOD

SEA Thai Bistro

2350 Midway Dr, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (738 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Green Curry$18.00
medium + spiced curry with coconut milk, jalapeno, green bean, carrot, bell pepper, mushroom, Thai eggplant and Thai basil
Yellow Curry$18.00
mild curry with coconut milk, sweet potato, carrot, bell pepper, onion*, garlic*, crispy shallot
*in curry paste, can not be omitted
Massaman Curry$18.00
mild curry with coconut milk, tamarind, sweet potato, carrot, bell pepper, cashew
More about SEA Thai Bistro
Tony's Galley

722 Village Court, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Panang Curry$24.00
cherry tomatoes, sweet potatoes, mushrooms, basil in Panang cream sauce served with jasmine rice
More about Tony's Galley
SALADS • NOODLES

SEA Noodle Bar

286 Coddingtown Center, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.3 (1110 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Curry Noodle Soup W/ Chicken$18.00
bean sprout, Yu choy, pickled mustard greens, red onions, green onions
Salmon Curry$22.00
panko crusted salmon topped with homemade Chu Chee curry sauce, corn, green onions
Yellow Curry Chicken$18.00
yam, onions, green beans, sweet peppers, pickled mustard greens, carrots, fried shallots
More about SEA Noodle Bar

