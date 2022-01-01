Curry in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa restaurants that serve curry
Corner Park Cafe
4275 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa
|BBQ Chicken Curry Vermicelli Noodle
|$15.95
Vermicelli rice noodles topped with roasted peanuts and shallots served with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, jalapeño, with a chili-lime fish sauce.
SEAFOOD
SEA Thai Bistro
2350 Midway Dr, Santa Rosa
|Spicy Green Curry
|$18.00
medium + spiced curry with coconut milk, jalapeno, green bean, carrot, bell pepper, mushroom, Thai eggplant and Thai basil
|Yellow Curry
|$18.00
mild curry with coconut milk, sweet potato, carrot, bell pepper, onion*, garlic*, crispy shallot
*in curry paste, can not be omitted
|Massaman Curry
|$18.00
mild curry with coconut milk, tamarind, sweet potato, carrot, bell pepper, cashew
Tony's Galley
722 Village Court, Santa Rosa
|Panang Curry
|$24.00
cherry tomatoes, sweet potatoes, mushrooms, basil in Panang cream sauce served with jasmine rice
SALADS • NOODLES
SEA Noodle Bar
286 Coddingtown Center, Santa Rosa
|Spicy Curry Noodle Soup W/ Chicken
|$18.00
bean sprout, Yu choy, pickled mustard greens, red onions, green onions
|Salmon Curry
|$22.00
panko crusted salmon topped with homemade Chu Chee curry sauce, corn, green onions
|Yellow Curry Chicken
|$18.00
yam, onions, green beans, sweet peppers, pickled mustard greens, carrots, fried shallots