Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp tempura in
Santa Rosa
/
Santa Rosa
/
Shrimp Tempura
Santa Rosa restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
GRILL
Victory House
3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa
Avg 4.5
(310 reviews)
Tempura Shrimp
$12.00
More about Victory House
SEAFOOD
SEA Thai Bistro
2350 Midway Dr, Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(738 reviews)
Spicy Shrimp Tempura
$16.00
(5) prawns panko coated and flash fried. Served with a spicy lemon grass sauce, jalapenos, green onions and cilantro
More about SEA Thai Bistro
Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Rosa
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Sopapilla
Flautas
Chicken Fried Rice
Enchiladas
Cobb Salad
Mac And Cheese
Flan
More near Santa Rosa to explore
Petaluma
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Petaluma
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Saint Helena
Avg 4.9
(13 restaurants)
Yountville
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Sonoma
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Healdsburg
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Calistoga
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Sebastopol
Avg 3.7
(4 restaurants)
Rohnert Park
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Napa
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(493 restaurants)
Ukiah
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(223 restaurants)
Yuba City
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(261 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1563 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1303 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(842 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(182 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston