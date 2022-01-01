Shrimp tempura in Santa Rosa

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Santa Rosa restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Victory House image

GRILL

Victory House

3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.5 (310 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tempura Shrimp$12.00
More about Victory House
SEA Thai Bistro image

SEAFOOD

SEA Thai Bistro

2350 Midway Dr, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (738 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Shrimp Tempura$16.00
(5) prawns panko coated and flash fried. Served with a spicy lemon grass sauce, jalapenos, green onions and cilantro
More about SEA Thai Bistro

