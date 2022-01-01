Chicken tenders in Scarborough
Scarborough restaurants that serve chicken tenders
SANDWICHES
Nonesuch River Brewing
201 Gorham Rd, Scarborough
|Kid Grilled Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Amato's
234 US Route 1, Scarborough
|Small Chicken Tender (Regular or Buffalo)
|$7.50
regular or buffalo with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
|Large Chicken Tender (Regular or Buffalo)
|$10.25
regular or buffalo with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
O'Reilly's Cure
264 US Route 1, Scarborough
|Chicken Tenders
|$14.00
House breaded in buttermilk, flour & fresh panko crumbs with special seasoning.
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
Four house breaded tenders in buttermilk, flour & fresh panko crumbs with special seasoning. Served with french fries.