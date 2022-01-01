Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Scarborough

Scarborough restaurants
Scarborough restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Nonesuch River Brewing image

SANDWICHES

Nonesuch River Brewing

201 Gorham Rd, Scarborough

Avg 4.4 (363 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Grilled Chicken Tenders$10.00
More about Nonesuch River Brewing
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amato's

234 US Route 1, Scarborough

Avg 3.9 (650 reviews)
Takeout
Small Chicken Tender (Regular or Buffalo)$7.50
regular or buffalo with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
Large Chicken Tender (Regular or Buffalo)$10.25
regular or buffalo with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
More about Amato's
Chicken Fingers image

 

O'Reilly's Cure

264 US Route 1, Scarborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$14.00
House breaded in buttermilk, flour & fresh panko crumbs with special seasoning.
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
Four house breaded tenders in buttermilk, flour & fresh panko crumbs with special seasoning. Served with french fries.
More about O'Reilly's Cure

