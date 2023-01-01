Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Hot chocolate in
Scarborough
/
Scarborough
/
Hot Chocolate
Scarborough restaurants that serve hot chocolate
DONUTS
The Holy Donut - Scarborough
398 US-1, Scarborough
Avg 4.5
(437 reviews)
Medium Hot Chocolate
$2.99
Large Hot Chocolate
$3.69
Small Hot Chocolate
$2.39
More about The Holy Donut - Scarborough
Honeycomb Cafe
132 Pleasant Hill Rd, Scarborough
No reviews yet
Hot Chocolate
$0.00
More about Honeycomb Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Scarborough
Reuben
Pasta Salad
Chai Lattes
Mac And Cheese
Fish And Chips
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Cake
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Scarborough to explore
Portland
Avg 4.5
(75 restaurants)
South Portland
Avg 3.9
(15 restaurants)
Biddeford
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Kennebunk
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Kennebunkport
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Freeport
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Westbrook
Avg 3.2
(6 restaurants)
Yarmouth
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Saco
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Portland
Avg 4.5
(75 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(54 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(586 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(269 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(567 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(160 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(293 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(270 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(930 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston