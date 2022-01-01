Chicken salad in Schaumburg

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Door County Chicken Salad image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

1310 American Lane, Schaumburg

Avg 4.4 (2252 reviews)
Gluten-Free Door County Chicken Salad$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and fruit.
Door County Chicken Salad$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Weber Grill Restaurants

1010 North Meacham Road, Schaumburg

No reviews yet
Roasted Chicken Caesar Salad$15.00
Aged parmesan, croutons
Thai Chicken Salad$17.00
Greens, fresh herbs, campari tomato, mango, peanuts, miso lime vinaigrette
Chopped Chicken Salad$17.00
Bacon, avocado, cucumber, tomato, smoked corn relish, gorgonzola, tortilla strips, sweet corn vinaigrette
