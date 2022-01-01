Pancakes in Schaumburg
Egg Harbor Cafe
1310 American Lane, Schaumburg
|Gluten-Free Pancakes
|$13.50
Signature GF pancakes created for us by Sweet Ali's Bakery with a delicious blend of brown rice, white rice, sweet rice and tapioca flours, blended with milk and butter.
|Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
Our Harbor pancakes filled with a cinnamon swirl and topped with icing.
|Kid's GF Pancake
92 Town Korean BBQ
243 W GOLF RD, SCHAUMBURG
|Kimchi Pancake
|$15.99
Crispy kimchi pancake. Kimchi lover's favorite! * Please allow 20 mins
|Sticky Rice Pancake
|$10.99
Thin sweet rice pancake made w/ finely chopped vegetables, served/ seasoned soy sauce. Vegetarian-friendly.
|Seafood Pancake
|$17.99
Crispy seafood pancake made with scallion and fresh vegetable served w/ seasoned soy sauce. Everyone's favorite!