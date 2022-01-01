Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Schaumburg

Schaumburg restaurants
Toast

Schaumburg restaurants that serve pancakes

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

1310 American Lane, Schaumburg

Avg 4.4 (2252 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gluten-Free Pancakes$13.50
Signature GF pancakes created for us by Sweet Ali's Bakery with a delicious blend of brown rice, white rice, sweet rice and tapioca flours, blended with milk and butter.
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
Our Harbor pancakes filled with a cinnamon swirl and topped with icing.
Kid's GF Pancake
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Item pic

SOUPS • KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • NOODLES

92 Town Korean BBQ

243 W GOLF RD, SCHAUMBURG

Avg 4.1 (803 reviews)
Takeout
Kimchi Pancake$15.99
Crispy kimchi pancake. Kimchi lover's favorite! * Please allow 20 mins
Sticky Rice Pancake$10.99
Thin sweet rice pancake made w/ finely chopped vegetables, served/ seasoned soy sauce. Vegetarian-friendly.
Seafood Pancake$17.99
Crispy seafood pancake made with scallion and fresh vegetable served w/ seasoned soy sauce. Everyone's favorite!
More about 92 Town Korean BBQ

