Fried rice in Schaumburg
Schaumburg restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Phat Phat
Phat Phat
17 South Roselle Rd., Schaumburg
|Seafood Fried Rice
|$10.50
Shrimp, Fish fillet, eggs,green onions
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$11.00
Shrimp, eggs,green onions
|X.O. Chicken Fried Rice
|$12.00
Eggs, onion, ebi, bean sprout
More about 92 Town Korean BBQ
SOUPS • KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • NOODLES
92 Town Korean BBQ
243 W GOLF RD, SCHAUMBURG
|Fried Rice
|$13.99
Fried rice w/ assorted vegetables and protein of your choice!
|Spicy Stir-Fried Rice Cake (TteokPokki)
|$14.99
Sir-fried rice cakes, vegetables, & fish cakes in spicy Korean red pepper sauce. Popular Korean street food!