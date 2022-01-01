Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Schaumburg

Go
Schaumburg restaurants
Toast

Schaumburg restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Phat Phat

17 South Roselle Rd., Schaumburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seafood Fried Rice$10.50
Shrimp, Fish fillet, eggs,green onions
Shrimp Fried Rice$11.00
Shrimp, eggs,green onions
X.O. Chicken Fried Rice$12.00
Eggs, onion, ebi, bean sprout
More about Phat Phat
Item pic

SOUPS • KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • NOODLES

92 Town Korean BBQ

243 W GOLF RD, SCHAUMBURG

Avg 4.1 (803 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Rice$13.99
Fried rice w/ assorted vegetables and protein of your choice!
Spicy Stir-Fried Rice Cake (TteokPokki)$14.99
Sir-fried rice cakes, vegetables, & fish cakes in spicy Korean red pepper sauce. Popular Korean street food!
More about 92 Town Korean BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Schaumburg

Chili

Dumplings

Calamari

Chopped Salad

Caesar Salad

French Fries

Mac And Cheese

Cheesecake

Map

More near Schaumburg to explore

Arlington Heights

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Palatine

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Mount Prospect

No reviews yet

Hoffman Estates

Avg 3.4 (9 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Bartlett

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Roselle

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Elk Grove Village

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Bloomingdale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1502 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (561 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (381 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1818 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (975 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (617 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston