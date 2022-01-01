Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Schererville

Go
Schererville restaurants
Toast

Schererville restaurants that serve crispy chicken

State Line Pizza image

 

State Line Pizza - Schererville

150 East U.S. 30, Schererville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$11.20
More about State Line Pizza - Schererville
Item pic

 

Toast & Jam Cafe

7311 MALLARD LANE, SCHERERVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Salad Small$10.99
Mixed greens tossed with shredded cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomatoes and crispy organic chicken tenders. Served with your choice of dressing.
Crispy Chicken Salad Large$14.49
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Our breaded Chicken breast, fried to perfection and served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a pretzel bun and served with sidewinder fries
More about Toast & Jam Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Schererville

Muffins

Keema Naan

Garlic Cheese Bread

Mushroom Burgers

Mango Lassi

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Crepes

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Schererville to explore

Crown Point

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Munster

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Merrillville

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Chicago Heights

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Dyer

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Glenwood

No reviews yet

Hobart

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1521 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (964 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (794 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (380 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (391 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston