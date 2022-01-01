Crispy chicken in Schererville
Schererville restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about State Line Pizza - Schererville
State Line Pizza - Schererville
150 East U.S. 30, Schererville
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$11.20
More about Toast & Jam Cafe
Toast & Jam Cafe
7311 MALLARD LANE, SCHERERVILLE
|Crispy Chicken Salad Small
|$10.99
Mixed greens tossed with shredded cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomatoes and crispy organic chicken tenders. Served with your choice of dressing.
|Crispy Chicken Salad Large
|$14.49
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Our breaded Chicken breast, fried to perfection and served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a pretzel bun and served with sidewinder fries