Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Scituate

Go
Scituate restaurants
Toast

Scituate restaurants that serve cake

Consumer pic

 

XR Crossroads Sandwiches

48 New Driftway, Scituate

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crumble Cake$3.75
More about XR Crossroads Sandwiches
Salt Society - Scituate image

 

Salt Society - Scituate

146 Front Street, Scituate

No reviews yet
Takeout
PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN CAKE$12.00
brown sugar crumb, cinnamon ice cream, am arena cherry caramel
More about Salt Society - Scituate

Browse other tasty dishes in Scituate

Salmon

Spaghetti

Greek Salad

Fish Tacos

Gumbo

Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Lobsters

Map

More near Scituate to explore

Cohasset

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Marshfield

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hingham

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Duxbury

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

East Weymouth

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Weymouth

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

South Weymouth

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Norwell

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (621 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (448 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (408 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (984 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston