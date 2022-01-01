Margherita pizza in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve margherita pizza
Vito's - DC Ranch
18221 N. Pima Road Suite H-140, Scottsdale
|Personal Margherita Pizza
|$11.99
Tomato sauce, olive oil, fresh garlic, four cheese blend, fresh mozzarella, basil, and fresh tomatoes.
|Vegan Margherita Pizza
|$13.49
Tomato sauce, olive oil, fresh garlic, vegan mozzarella, basil, and fresh tomatoes.
|Gluten Free Margherita Pizza
|$12.99
Tomato sauce, olive oil, fresh garlic, four cheese blend, fresh mozzarella, basil, and fresh tomatoes.
Fellow Osteria
1455 N Scottsdale Rd #100, Scottsdale, AZ 85257, Scottsdale
|Margherita Pizza
|$17.00
Roasted tomato, EVOO, mozarella and basil.