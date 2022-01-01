Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Margherita pizza in Scottsdale

Go
Scottsdale restaurants
Toast

Scottsdale restaurants that serve margherita pizza

Banner pic

 

Vito's - DC Ranch

18221 N. Pima Road Suite H-140, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Personal Margherita Pizza$11.99
Tomato sauce, olive oil, fresh garlic, four cheese blend, fresh mozzarella, basil, and fresh tomatoes.
Vegan Margherita Pizza$13.49
Tomato sauce, olive oil, fresh garlic, vegan mozzarella, basil, and fresh tomatoes.
Gluten Free Margherita Pizza$12.99
Tomato sauce, olive oil, fresh garlic, four cheese blend, fresh mozzarella, basil, and fresh tomatoes.
More about Vito's - DC Ranch
Margherita Pizza image

 

Fellow Osteria

1455 N Scottsdale Rd #100, Scottsdale, AZ 85257, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Margherita Pizza$17.00
Roasted tomato, EVOO, mozarella and basil.
More about Fellow Osteria
Item pic

PASTA

Maui Pasta

7704 E Doubletree Ranch Rd. Suite 115, Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (1803 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
(T) Margherita 10" Pizza$10.00
House marinara, fresh mozzarella, and julienned basil on our crispy crust.
More about Maui Pasta

Browse other tasty dishes in Scottsdale

Thai Tea

Chicken Tikka

Hash Browns

Teriyaki Chicken

Fish And Chips

Grits

Carne Asada

Penne

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Scottsdale to explore

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Scottsdale to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston