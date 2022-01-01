Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Calamari in
Scranton
/
Scranton
/
Calamari
Scranton restaurants that serve calamari
Penalty Box
3277 Pittston Ave., Scranton
No reviews yet
Calamari Fries
$7.79
More about Penalty Box
Chifa Peru Inc - 301 N Main Ave
301 N Main Ave, Scranton
No reviews yet
Fried Calamari
$8.45
More about Chifa Peru Inc - 301 N Main Ave
Browse other tasty dishes in Scranton
White Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken Salad
Chicken Parmesan
Cheese Fries
Chicken Wraps
Chicken Sandwiches
Mozzarella Sticks
More near Scranton to explore
Wilkes Barre
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Palmerton
No reviews yet
Stroudsburg
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Tannersville
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Lehighton
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Mountain Top
No reviews yet
Jim Thorpe
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Jermyn
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Binghamton
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Williamsport
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Elmira
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(118 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(281 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(311 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(382 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(465 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(279 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston