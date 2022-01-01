Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken teriyaki in Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill restaurants
Toast

Capitol Hill restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki

Item pic

 

Teriyaki & Wok

324 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki$13.99
Fresh, tender, and delicious chicken thighs, marinated with our gourmet homemade teriyaki sauce, served with fresh salad and steamed rice.
Spicy Chicken Teriyaki$15.99
Grilled chicken in our gourmet spicy sauce, served with rice and salad.
Bento Box w/ Spicy Chicken Teriyaki$20.99
This Bento Box comes with rice, salad, 3 pcs of gyoza, vegetale and shrimp tempura, and Spicy Chicken Teriyaki.
More about Teriyaki & Wok
Item pic

 

Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar

408 Broadway East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Teriyaki$18.00
Grilled chicken breast with teriyaki sauce. (Served with miso soup, house salad, rice)
More about Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)
