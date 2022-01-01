Chicken teriyaki in Capitol Hill
Teriyaki & Wok
324 Broadway E, Seattle
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$13.99
Fresh, tender, and delicious chicken thighs, marinated with our gourmet homemade teriyaki sauce, served with fresh salad and steamed rice.
|Spicy Chicken Teriyaki
|$15.99
Grilled chicken in our gourmet spicy sauce, served with rice and salad.
|Bento Box w/ Spicy Chicken Teriyaki
|$20.99
This Bento Box comes with rice, salad, 3 pcs of gyoza, vegetale and shrimp tempura, and Spicy Chicken Teriyaki.