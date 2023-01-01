Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill restaurants that serve kimchi

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Capitol Hill image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya

320 E Pine St, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (4304 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi Pork Rice$13.00
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
Taku Seattle image

 

Taku Seattle

706 E Pike Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kimchi$5.00
Our Kimchi contains seafood
More about Taku Seattle

