Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Kimchi in
Capitol Hill
/
Seattle
/
Capitol Hill
/
Kimchi
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve kimchi
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
320 E Pine St, Seattle
Avg 4.4
(4304 reviews)
Kimchi Pork Rice
$13.00
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
Taku Seattle
706 E Pike Street, Seattle
No reviews yet
Kimchi
$5.00
Our Kimchi contains seafood
More about Taku Seattle
Browse other tasty dishes in Capitol Hill
Cookies
Garlic Chicken
Teriyaki Salmon
Pork Chops
Chicken Tenders
Baja Fish Tacos
Vegetable Fried Rice
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Capitol Hill to explore
Lower Queen Anne
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Pioneer Square
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Wallingford
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Queen Anne
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Madison Valley
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Central District
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Junction
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Eastlake
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Greenlake
Avg 3.8
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bremerton
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Olympia
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
No reviews yet
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Bellingham
Avg 4.5
(66 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(340 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1286 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(706 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(177 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(287 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1173 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston