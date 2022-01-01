Hummus in Capitol Hill
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve hummus
More about Aviv Hummus Bar
FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Aviv Hummus Bar
107 15th Ave East, Seattle
|HUMMUS FALAFEL
|$14.00
hummus topped with seven herbaceous falafel bathing in tahina. served with 1 pita and a half order of pickles.
|HUMMUS BASAR
|$15.00
hummus topped with shawarma spiced ground beef topped and toasted pine nuts. served with 1 pita and a half order of pickles.
|HUMMUS PITRIOT
|$14.00
hummus topped with earthy, supple mushrooms sautéed with onions. served with 1 pita and a half order of hamutzim on the side.