Hummus in Capitol Hill

Go
Capitol Hill restaurants
Toast

Capitol Hill restaurants that serve hummus

Aviv Hummus Bar image

FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Aviv Hummus Bar

107 15th Ave East, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (886 reviews)
Takeout
HUMMUS FALAFEL$14.00
hummus topped with seven herbaceous falafel bathing in tahina. served with 1 pita and a half order of pickles.
HUMMUS BASAR$15.00
hummus topped with shawarma spiced ground beef topped and toasted pine nuts. served with 1 pita and a half order of pickles.
HUMMUS PITRIOT$14.00
hummus topped with earthy, supple mushrooms sautéed with onions. served with 1 pita and a half order of hamutzim on the side.
More about Aviv Hummus Bar
Post Pike Bar & Cafe image

 

Post Pike Bar & Cafe

212A Braodway E, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#4 Hummus Bagel Sandwich$9.00
(Vegan) Hummus, avocado, tomato, pickled onion on your choice of toasted bagel
More about Post Pike Bar & Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Capitol Hill

French Fries

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Cheeseburgers

Bread Pudding

Fried Rice

Nachos

Quesadillas

Map

More near Capitol Hill to explore

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Pioneer Square

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Queen Anne

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Central District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Junction

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Eastlake

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Madison Valley

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Greenlake

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (170 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (496 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (491 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston