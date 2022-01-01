Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Purple Cafe & Wine Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Purple Cafe - Seattle

1225 4TH AVE, SEATTLE

Avg 4.4 (9052 reviews)
Takeout
FRIED BUTTERMILK CHICKEN SANDWICH$19.00
mary's farm raised breast, grilled brioche bun, sambal aioli, fresh tomato, pickled slabs, pea vine slaw
More about Purple Cafe - Seattle
The Hart and The Hunter image

 

The Hart and The Hunter

107 Pine Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
herb roasted chicken, celery, onions, mayo, mixed greens
More about The Hart and The Hunter
The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

EllaMia

1400 5th Ave., Seattle

No reviews yet
The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce
Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, umami slaw, classic sauce
More about EllaMia

