Chicken sandwiches in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Purple Cafe - Seattle
FRENCH FRIES
Purple Cafe - Seattle
1225 4TH AVE, SEATTLE
|FRIED BUTTERMILK CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$19.00
mary's farm raised breast, grilled brioche bun, sambal aioli, fresh tomato, pickled slabs, pea vine slaw
More about The Hart and The Hunter
The Hart and The Hunter
107 Pine Street, Seattle
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$15.00
herb roasted chicken, celery, onions, mayo, mixed greens
More about EllaMia
EllaMia
1400 5th Ave., Seattle
|The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce
|Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, umami slaw, classic sauce