Green beans in
Fremont
/
Seattle
/
Fremont
/
Green Beans
Fremont restaurants that serve green beans
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
uneeda burger
4302 fremont ave, Seattle
Avg 4.3
(2041 reviews)
Tempura Squash
$5.50
More about uneeda burger
PIZZA
The Masonry - Fremont
730 N 34th St, Seattle
Avg 4.2
(614 reviews)
Roasted Green Beans
$11.00
wood roasted green beans, seasoned bread crumbs, lemon
More about The Masonry - Fremont
