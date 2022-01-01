Chicken salad in Industrial District
Industrial District restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Georgetown Liquor Company
Georgetown Liquor Company
5501 Airport Way S Ste.B, Seattle
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$14.50
Romaine lettuce with house made Caesar dressing, chicken, croutons and Parmesan cheese. Tossed upon request. Gluten Free w/o the croutons!
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$14.50
Romaine lettuce with ranch, buffalo chicken, blue cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes and red onions. Gluten Free!