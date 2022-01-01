Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Sharon

Sharon restaurants
Sharon restaurants that serve quesadillas

Griddle and Grill

384 South Main St, Sharon

Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$11.95
Grilled white wrap, stuffed w grilled chicken breast, Mexican shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, avocado, Kalamata olives , side of sour cream and salsa
Breakfast Quesadilla$11.00
Scrambled eggs, shredded cheese, black olives, avocado, diced tomato, inside white wrap. Served with sour cream and salsa
(xtra $$ diced grilled chicken breast )
Red Lentil Vegetarian & Vegan Restaurant

1 Pond Street, Sharon

TakeoutFast Pay
Artichoke Heart Quesadilla$14.99
Sweet Potato Quesadilla$14.99
