Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Shelbyville

Go
Shelbyville restaurants
Toast

Shelbyville restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Pudder's image

 

Pudder's

18 Public Square, Shelbyville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caeser Wrap$11.00
grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, cheese, croutons, tomatoes, bananna peppers and caesar dressing
Cajun Chicken Wrap$11.00
boneless chicken marinated in cajun seasonings, grilled with peppers and onions with lettuce, cheese tomatoes and cajun mayo
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
grilled chicken rolled in medium sauce with chopped romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cheese bananna peppers and ranch dressing
More about Pudder's
Grandma's Pancake House & Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Grandma's Pancake House & Restaurant

632 S Harrison St, Shelbyville

Avg 4.1 (1133 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Chicken Wrap$8.99
More about Grandma's Pancake House & Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Shelbyville

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Nachos

Mac And Cheese

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Waffles

Map

More near Shelbyville to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Noblesville

Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)

Anderson

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (275 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (869 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston