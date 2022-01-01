Chicken wraps in Shelbyville
Shelbyville restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Pudder's
Pudder's
18 Public Square, Shelbyville
|Chicken Caeser Wrap
|$11.00
grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, cheese, croutons, tomatoes, bananna peppers and caesar dressing
|Cajun Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
boneless chicken marinated in cajun seasonings, grilled with peppers and onions with lettuce, cheese tomatoes and cajun mayo
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
grilled chicken rolled in medium sauce with chopped romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cheese bananna peppers and ranch dressing