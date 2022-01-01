Grilled chicken in Shelbyville
Shelbyville restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Cagney’s Pizza King
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Cagney’s Pizza King
33 E Broadway St, Shelbyville
|Southwest Grilled Chicken Salad
More about Pudder's
Pudder's
18 Public Square, Shelbyville
|Seasoned grilled chicken breast Sandwich
|$12.00
tomatoes, red onion, pepper jack cheese romaine lettuce and caeser dressing
|Grilled Cajun Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
boneless chicken marinated in cajun seasoning grilled with peppers and onions with lettuce, ghost pepper cheese, tomatoes and a cajun mayo served on toasted bun