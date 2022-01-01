Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Shelbyville

Go
Shelbyville restaurants
Toast

Shelbyville restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Cagney’s Pizza King image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cagney’s Pizza King

33 E Broadway St, Shelbyville

Avg 3.5 (43 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Southwest Grilled Chicken Salad
More about Cagney’s Pizza King
Pudder's image

 

Pudder's

18 Public Square, Shelbyville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Seasoned grilled chicken breast Sandwich$12.00
tomatoes, red onion, pepper jack cheese romaine lettuce and caeser dressing
Grilled Cajun Chicken Sandwich$12.00
boneless chicken marinated in cajun seasoning grilled with peppers and onions with lettuce, ghost pepper cheese, tomatoes and a cajun mayo served on toasted bun
More about Pudder's
Grandma's Pancake House & Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Grandma's Pancake House & Restaurant

632 S Harrison St, Shelbyville

Avg 4.1 (1133 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast & Eggs$8.99
More about Grandma's Pancake House & Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Shelbyville

Caesar Salad

Chicken Salad

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Hash Browns

Nachos

Croissants

Taco Salad

Waffles

Map

More near Shelbyville to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Anderson

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Noblesville

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (848 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston