Mozzarella sticks in Shelbyville

Shelbyville restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Cagney’s Pizza King image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cagney’s Pizza King

33 E Broadway St, Shelbyville

Avg 3.5 (43 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$7.85
More about Cagney’s Pizza King
Pudder's image

 

Pudder's

18 Public Square, Shelbyville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mozzarella sticks Marina$7.00
5 mozzarella cheese sticks wrapped in egg roll-wonton wraps, deep fried and served with marina sauce
More about Pudder's
Grandma's Cow Palace image

 

Grandma's Cow Palace

318 N Harrison St, Shelbyville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$5.99
More about Grandma's Cow Palace
Grandma's Pancake House & Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Grandma's Pancake House & Restaurant

632 S Harrison St, Shelbyville

Avg 4.1 (1133 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$6.79
More about Grandma's Pancake House & Restaurant

