Chili in
Shelbyville
/
Shelbyville
/
Chili
Shelbyville restaurants that serve chili
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Cagney's Pizza King
33 E Broadway St, Shelbyville
Avg 3.5
(43 reviews)
Chili Nachos
$5.85
cup chili
$0.95
More about Cagney's Pizza King
Pudder's
18 Public Square, Shelbyville
No reviews yet
Sweet Chili
$1.00
More about Pudder's
