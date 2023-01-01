Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Shelbyville

Go
Shelbyville restaurants
Toast

Shelbyville restaurants that serve chili

Cagney’s Pizza King image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cagney's Pizza King

33 E Broadway St, Shelbyville

Avg 3.5 (43 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Nachos$5.85
cup chili$0.95
More about Cagney's Pizza King
Pudder's image

 

Pudder's

18 Public Square, Shelbyville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Chili$1.00
More about Pudder's

Browse other tasty dishes in Shelbyville

Cake

Country Fried Steaks

French Toast

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Chicken Salad

Muffins

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Shelbyville to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Noblesville

Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)

Anderson

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Marion

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (443 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1081 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston