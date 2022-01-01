Salmon in Shelton
Shelton restaurants that serve salmon
More about Cafe 4
Cafe 4
4 Corporate Drive, Shelton
|Balsamic Glazed Salmon topped with grape tomatoes and a balsamic glaze
|$8.95
|Hot Salmon
|$4.00
More about Little Barn Shelton
Little Barn Shelton
901 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton
|Salmon & Avocado Wrap
|$16.95
with dill-crema, shaved cucumber, tomatoes & arugula in a spinach wrap
|Side Salmon
|$8.95
|Salmon
|$24.95
Cajun grilled salmon over Brussels sprouts carbonara topped with charred pineapple-jalapeño salsa