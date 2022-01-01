Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Shelton

Shelton restaurants
Shelton restaurants that serve salmon

Cafe 4 image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe 4

4 Corporate Drive, Shelton

Avg 3 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Balsamic Glazed Salmon topped with grape tomatoes and a balsamic glaze$8.95
Hot Salmon$4.00
More about Cafe 4
Little Barn Shelton image

 

Little Barn Shelton

901 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon & Avocado Wrap$16.95
with dill-crema, shaved cucumber, tomatoes & arugula in a spinach wrap
Side Salmon$8.95
Salmon$24.95
Cajun grilled salmon over Brussels sprouts carbonara topped with charred pineapple-jalapeño salsa
More about Little Barn Shelton

